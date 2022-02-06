When Line of Duty met Boris Johnson: Led By Donkeys, a social media phenomenon, has grown into a media powerhouse.

The video of Line of Duty’s AC-12 grilling the PM by Led By Donkeys has been viewed 28 million times on social media.

Here’s how a group of four friends going out late at night became a political phenomenon.

While Scotland Yard continues its investigation into “Partygate,” the image of Boris Johnson being questioned by police has already been imprinted on the minds of millions of British voters.

In a video produced by campaigners Led By Donkeys that appeared 28 million times on social media timelines and was aired on This Morning, Good Morning Britain, and The Graham Norton Show, the Prime Minister was seen being grilled by Line of Duty Anti-Corruption Unit AC-12.

“Mother of God, you must think we were born yesterday fella!” exclaimed Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) as Johnson was shown hand-on-head.

It’s one of three videos in which Yard commissioner Cressida Dick is questioned by AC-12 about her independence.

The film is well-made, and Led by Donkeys’ Ben Stewart says he is “not in a position to confirm or deny any involvement of the Line of Duty team.”

Jed Mercurio, the show’s producer, praised the videos’ “brilliant work” and “important message” on Twitter.

Led By Donkeys began as “four friends going out late at night” and sloppily putting up posters intended to expose the hypocrisy of politicians responsible for Brexit, resulting in them being covered in wallpaper paste.

It has grown into a media powerhouse three years later, even after the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Thousands of people have signed up to help crowdfund the project’s work.

On social media, it has a total of 940,000 followers, with 598,000 on Twitter.

Its content has been viewed nearly 1 billion times on the platform’s users’ timelines.

“We see ourselves as a new media start-up,” Stewart says, “and we get enough engagement to justify that slightly pretentious description.”

He recognizes that the content – films projected onto the House of Commons or 18-metre-wide posters – is not journalism.

“We have an agenda, we have politics, we are activists,” he claims, but Led By Donkeys has “something to add to the information ecosystem,” and – unlike Extinction Rebellion’s obstructive tactics – has “something to add to the information ecosystem.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

When Line of Duty met Boris Johnson: Social media phenomenon Led By Donkeys is now a media powerhouse