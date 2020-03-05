When Liverpool can win Premier League after Watford defeat

Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations have been delayed following their 3-0 defeat against Watford at the weekend

Liverpool will have to wait before being crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will see Manchester City cut their lead to 19 points should they win their game in hand at home against Arsenal.

That means that Liverpool still need four more wins to take their first league title in 30 years, which could lead to their triumph taking place at the Etihad on April 5.

The next tests come away to Bournemouth and then Everton before they host Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, but the title race will go on past those fixtures should Pep Guardiola’s side take maximum points from their next few outings.

If the reigning champions are to drop points then the title will be confirmed earlier than April should Liverpool get back to winning ways.

The Merseyside derby will be the critical fixture should City lose two of their next three games, with Klopp’s side in with a brilliant chance of beating United’s earliest title of April 14 in 2000/01.

The defeat at Vicarage Road ended their hopes of a record 19th win in a row in the competition while finishing a run of 44 games unbeaten.

“I am not a little bit in doubt about the character of the boys and I would be a real idiot if I would be because they deserve my trust, my faith, and they don’t lose it after a bad game,” Klopp said after the defeat.

“It can happen that I get angry but I didn’t get angry with the players in this meeting,” he added.

“If I go in that meeting and shout at them like they have lost the last 10 games because of a bad attitude that would be really strange.

“I am not interested that after the meeting I feel better. I am interested in the boys getting the right information.

“The situation we are in is special. Who can give us advice? Could I say that is the way we have to deal with it because I was there 20 times before and we dealt with it like this and it always worked out? No.

“I was never in a situation like that. We came through an incredible long period with incredible performances, sensational football, wonderful goals and great success until this point.

“There is a reason for losing a game and I prefer seeing the reason than not knowing why.

“It was not that the fortunes changed or that destiny wanted to give us a knock. We were just not good enough.

“That is the easy answer and that is filled with a lot of information that the boys get but not too much because we don’t want to think about that game for too long.”