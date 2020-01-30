When Man Utd need to seal Bruno Fernandes transfer by for him to play vs Wolves

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United will need to be quick to confirm the transfer of Bruno Fernandes if they want the Portuguese star to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

United confirmed they have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of the midfielder with a medical and personal terms still to be agreed.

The transfer deadline is at 11pm on Friday and the deal for Fernandes is expected to be completed by Thursday.

And that gives United enough time to register their man with the Premier League for him to make his debut at home to Wolves on Saturday.

Premier League rules state that players must be signed on by 12pm the last working day before the game.

That means, as long as Fernandes is signed and registered by midday on Friday, he will be available to make his debut at Old Trafford.

United have been linked with Fernandes for the majority of the January transfer window with Barcelona also believed to be keen.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped about Fernandes while the saga has played out but previously admitted his side’s need to make signings.

“We’re looking to strengthen, we need to strengthen – we know that,” Solskjaer said after United’s 2-0 home loss to Burnley last week.

“We took the decision to let some players go as we needed to start afresh with a clear sight on the target in front of us which is a certain type of player. We know we need to get quality in and numbers in.”

And on Wednesday afternoon, United confirmed they had finally agreed a deal for Fernandes.

A statement on their website read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

“The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”