When my boss texted me that I needed to cover a colleague’s shift on Thanksgiving with only five hours notice, I QUIT.

A MAN has described how he quit his job after his boss informed him that he would be required to work Thanksgiving on five hours’ notice.

After being told they were short-staffed, the brave employee stood up to his boss in a text exchange.

After posting the conversation on Reddit, he has gained the support of thousands of people.

“Finally decided I’d had enough of my POS boss on Monday, andamp; damn did it feel good,” he wrote alongside the screenshots.

“Hello, Sophie has just quit and we are already short-staffed,” his boss, Mike, wrote at the start of the conversation.

“I’m sorry to break the news to you, but it appears that I’ll need you to come in on Thanksgiving.”

The worker, who had been looking forward to the national holiday for a long time, immediately refused the request.

“Unfortunately, as I told you in October, I will be out of town visiting family.”

“You approved it, and I’m afraid I won’t be able to change my mind.”

His boss, on the other hand, did not back down, snapping back with a stern retort.

“I don’t appreciate the tone,” they said.

In October, we had enough staff, so what I said no longer holds true.

I apologize once more, but I’ll need you for Thanksgiving.”

“That won’t be happening,” the staff member replied.

If you talk to me like that again, you’re going to be really short-staffed.”

“You’re about to get yourself into some big trouble,” his boss said, threateningly.

“If you don’t cooperate, you might find yourself here for Christmas as well.”

“Did you get it?”

Finally, the employee had had enough and decided that the job was not worth the effort.

“I’m not sure how I put up with your nonsense for almost a year,” they said.

I resigned.

However, good luck in your search!”

Social media users rushed to give their two cents on Reddit, with the majority of commenters agreeing with what he did.

“Let’s be honest,” one said.

Whether or not OP agreed to work Thanksgiving, the employer would almost certainly have asked them to work Christmas.”

“Considering they wanted you to come in on a previously agreed-upon off day,” another said, “I thought the tone was fairly respectful.”

“What’s ironic is he has the worst “tone” speaking to his employees of any boss I’ve ever had,” the employee responded.

“One time, he literally emailed everyone the day before he left that he was taking a week off during our busiest time of year because he “needed a break from all of us.”

Looking back now, it’s insane.”

