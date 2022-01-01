When my daughter was 14, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her, and I wish I could have protected her.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein abused her teenage daughter, and a distraught mother has said she wishes she could have done more to protect her.

Carolyn, 14, was cleaning a house for a wealthy man who lived in a mansion in Palm Beach, according to Dorothy, 60.

However, as she was drawn into Epstein and Maxwell’s “pyramid scheme of abuse,” Carolyn was paid £220 per visit to give Epstein “sexualized” massages.

Carolyn, 34, told jurors she was 14 when the British socialite groped her breasts and told her she had “a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends” in harrowing testimony at Maxwell’s trial.

She claimed she was recruited by her then-friend Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of rape, which he vehemently denies.

Virginia had asked Carolyn if she “wanted to come make money,” Carolyn said, using only her first name.

Between the ages of 14 and 18, she claimed she visited Epstein’s mansion “over 100 times” before she became “too old” for his tastes.

Carolyn’s mother Dorothy has questioned how she didn’t know her teenage daughter was being abused by the sick couple after Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse.

“It makes me feel horrible,” she said to the Daily Mail.

It makes me wonder, ‘What did I do wrong? Couldn’t I have done a better job of protecting her?’

Carolyn described how, after taking the “cleaning” job at Epstein’s mansion, her daughter’s behavior began to shift over time.

Carolyn began receiving phone calls from a woman asking where she was because she had an “appointment” at the house, she said.

“All of a sudden Carolyn started shutting down,” Dorothy, who only uses her first name, said.

I couldn’t figure out why [she]was cutting herself so severely.

“I noticed she began to put more make-up on.”

Her clothes began to change as well.

“And I’m like, ‘Carolyn, what’s up? You’re looking pretty provocative for a girl your age, you know?’ It bothered me.”

“Sometimes she didn’t come home at all,” she continued.

She smelled like perfume all the time, but I could also detect a hint of alcohol on her.”

Epstein called Dorothy once to inquire about Carolyn’s whereabouts.

Carolyn began to reveal what happened to her as a teenager after the first FBI investigation into Epstein in 2008.

“She says,’Mom,'” Dorothy explained.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.