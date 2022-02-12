When my daughter was sent to detention for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ hoodie and leggings to school, I was taken aback.

When my daughter was given detention for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ hoodie and leggings to school, I was taken aback.

A DAD was taken aback when his 11-year-old daughter received an all-day detention from her school because her outfit violated the dress code.

Clint Fore, a cop in Biloxi, Mississippi’s Harrison County, said he was taken aback when his daughter, Shiloh, came home from school and told him she had been suspended for the day.

Her clothing was deemed “inappropriate” at West Wortham Elementary and Middle School.

Shiloh, a fifth-grader at the school, wore black leggings and a baggy hoodie to class that came “almost down to her freaking knees,” according to her father.

When she arrived at school, she claims she was immediately stopped by principal Michael Weaver, who informed her that she would be suspended for the entire day for violating the school’s dress code.

Shiloh claimed that she was one of several female students who had been stopped by the principal and given ISS for clothing violations.

She said she felt humiliated and upset, and that being in ISS was “scary” and gave her “a lot of anxiety.”

“My hand didn’t stop shaking,” Shiloh told the Sun Herald.

And I was at a loss for what to do.”

Clint sent the principal an angry email, claiming his daughter had been treated unfairly and attaching a photo of her in the clothes that had caused the suspension.

“Here we are in 2022, and girls have to be concerned about wearing outfits that aren’t even offensive,” he wrote.

“Young children, particularly girls of my daughter’s age, are undergoing a variety of changes.

The last thing they need is someone in the hallway embarrassing them for wearing something perfectly appropriate.”

Shiloh’s mother, Ashton, shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: “West Wortham seems to think this is inappropriate enough to put my daughter in ISS for the day for a dress code violation without notifying her parents.”

The hoodie, a gift from a family friend and teacher at the school, was “almost two sizes too big,” according to Ashton.

Many angry parents with children at the school commented on Ashton’s post, which received a lot of attention.

Leggings can only be worn with a top that is “longer than fingertip in length,” according to the Harrison County elementary school dress code.

Shiloh’s sweatshirt appears to extend past her fingertips in the photo, but she claims that her backpack caused it to ride up slightly higher than the officially approved length.

Shiloh claims Weaver “told me to…” after performing a fingertip test.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.