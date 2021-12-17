When my mother threw out a broken laptop, I lost £300 million in Bitcoin, and it caused me to have a nervous breakdown, claims the ‘trader.’

When my mother threw out my broken laptop, I lost £300 million in Bitcoin, and it caused me to have a nervous breakdown, claims the ‘trader.’

When his mother threw out his broken laptop, a Bitcoin trader claims he lost crypto worth £300 million.

As the revelation of his lost fortune hit home, an anonymous poster on the rbitcoin subreddit declared that Bitcoin had “ruined his life.”

This Redditor shared one of the cautionary tales that Infosurhoy has been looking at from the world of crypto.

He claimed he bought 10,000 Bitcoin as a gamble in early 2010 for around £50 ((dollar)80 after being persuaded by his college roommates, storing the keys on his laptop after transferring them from a USB drive.

He eventually forgot about the coins as he graduated and moved on with his life.

However, as cryptocurrencies gained popularity in 2014, the now 25-year-old claimed he remembered his purchase and went back to look for it, believing he might be sitting on a large fortune as Bitcoin’s value soared.

Then there was the time when he returned home to look for his old laptop, which had been sitting broken for years.

He claims his mother threw out the device.

His 10,000 Bitcoins are now worth more than £300 million.

“I literally fainted,” he wrote in a 2019 post. “I was angry, confused, shocked, in denial, sad, raged, and so many other emotions.”

The poster, who has since deactivated his Reddit account, claims the heinous misfortune has caused him to have a “mental breakdown” and suffer from depression because he “remembers every day” that he could be a multimillionaire.

He said he became resentful of his mother because he blamed her for tossing out the laptop, which he claimed had been sitting in a pile of “untouched junk” for years.

Despite his efforts to reclaim control of his life, he claims that the rising value of Bitcoin has only served to exacerbate his depression.

“I’m still broke, I still live with my parents, I’m employed, but at a s****y job I despise, I have friends, but we don’t talk much, and life isn’t what it used to be.”

He went on to say that the thoughts still make him “sick to his stomach” and that it feels like a “long s****y nightmare.”

Things aren’t what they used to be, and they never will be, because bitcoin has ruined my life, or perhaps I allowed it to ruin my life.

Some Redditors questioned whether his story was true, but in the comments section, the anonymous user insisted it was accurate.

And his missing stash is a drop in the bucket…

