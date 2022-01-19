When Prince Andrew made a ‘completely inappropriate’ remark to a pregnant woman, he ‘laughed like a schoolboy.’

Prince Andrew made a “completely inappropriate” remark to a pregnant woman, according to reports, before laughing “like a schoolboy.”

The embattled royal faces new humiliation after a report claiming he’s a “t*ts and a bum man” resurfaced.

In a 2015 article, a friend of Andrew’s claims to have overheard the Duke make “a few unbelievable comments.”

“He made some completely inappropriate comment to someone who was pregnant and had massive boobs,” the pal told the Waikato Times in New Zealand.

“You just think, ‘Oh yikes, this is schoolboy stuff,'” she says.

“And he’d burst out laughing because he thought it was hilarious, while the victim sat there sad-faced.”

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, defended him as “a great man, the best man in the world” the day before the report was released.

The royal family has had an especially humiliating few days.

It comes in the following packaging:

Andy’s well-documented issues worsened last week when he learned that a civil sex abuse case against him would proceed despite his efforts to have it dismissed.

After William and Charles met with the Queen to discuss his “grave” situation, he was effectively expelled from the Royal Family in less than 24 hours.

Andrew will be fighting the case on his own behalf, and he is worried that he will end up homeless as a result.

His accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is alleged to have threatened to “destroy” him.

The Duke is adamantly opposed to wrongdoing in any form.

Last night, ITV aired a new documentary in which he was accused of having a sexual relationship with convicted pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Maxwell’s brother, Ian, the two were “good friends.”

It was also claimed that if his teddies and soft toys were not placed in specific positions on his bed every night, he would “scream and scream.”

Andrew’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts were all silently deleted in the midst of the controversy.

Anecdotes from his time as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment have been recounted, adding insult to injury.

According to Simon Wilson, a former deputy head of mission in Bahrain, Andrew was known throughout the Gulf as HBH – His Buffoon Highness.

According to the diplomat, the Duke was “rude and obnoxious,” demanding that his water be served at room temperature at all times.

The royal’s alleged blunders as an envoy have been widely reported.

He was known as “Airmiles Andy” because of his frequent travels, and he was often seen on ski slopes and top golf courses.

The prince completed 757 tasks, according to his website.

