When she mowed down’selfless’ student, 17, the killer driver, 22, was counting £100 in notes behind the wheel.

When a KILLER driver hit a “selfless” teen riding a moped, she was counting £100 in notes behind the wheel.

On her way home from work at a castle restaurant in Asaph, Wales, Chantelle Gleave, 22, collided with A-level student Ethan Ross, 17.

Ethan died tragically as a result of his injuries, but his organs were donated to save other people’s lives.

On the tragic night, Gleave was counting the notes after receiving £100 for assisting a friend with cleaning out his flat.

“I was looking down to the side, counting the money, and when I looked up, he was right there in front of me, and I hit him,” she told an off-duty police officer, according to a court hearing.

“I had no idea he was there.”

He was moving at such a slow pace.

I didn’t have time to take a break.”

After admitting to dangerous driving, a judge sentenced her to five years in prison.

He went on to say that the case was one of the “most heartbreaking” he’d ever heard.

“See you later, I love you,” Ethan said to his mother, Helen, before riding away on his moped, according to the court.

Meanwhile, Gleave was driving home in her Vauxhall Astra from Shotton, North Wales.

Her headlights were out, so she turned on her foglights.

She’d begun counting the £100 in £10 notes on the central console or front passenger seat, which were to her left.

Gleave slammed into Ethan at 60 mph on his way home from a shift as a waiter at Bodelwyddan Castle, a trip he’d made safely before.

“She had foglights,” Gleave’s lawyer, Simon Mills, said of her driving.

I accept that they were inadequate, but she wasn’t driving in the dark.”

Mr Mills stated that the defendant was “extremely seriously negligent,” but that she had expressed regret.

After the tragedy on the A55 at St Asaph, she recognizes the “devastation she has caused and has flashbacks.”

We are all heartbroken over the loss of our lovely, selfless, kind, caring, determined, quiet, gifted, Chelsea FC-supporting son.

She had purchased replacement headlight bulbs but couldn’t afford to have them fitted at Halfords, according to the court.

Gleave became pregnant after being arrested, despite the fact that she knew she could face charges, according to Mold Crown Court.

In April, the baby will be born.

Gleave was told by the judge, His Honour Judge Rhys Rowlands, that using only foglights, which didn’t travel as far, was “grossly irresponsible.”

“There is no sentence I can pass that will even come close to reflecting Ethan’s loss,” he said.

Gleave was imprisoned by him…

