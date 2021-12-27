When should I get Covid tests and where can I find a walk-in testing center near me? How to schedule a PCR test: When should I get Covid tests and where can I find a walk-in testing center near me?

If you have any of the three main Covid-19 symptoms, as well as certain other circumstances, you should order a PCR test.

Most people in the UK have heard of Covid tests because of the pandemic.

The two most common types are rapid lateral flow tests, which can provide results in as little as half an hour, and slower but more accurate PCR tests.

Both are critical components of the government’s strategy to combat the Omicron variant, which spread rapidly across the UK in December, though there have been some reservations and delays in receiving results due to high demand.

You might not be sure when a PCR test, rather than a lateral flow, is appropriate or how to obtain one – here’s what you need to know.

You should get a PCR test as soon as you notice any of the three main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the government:

However, you may be advised to get a PCR test even if you have no symptoms.

You can order a test if you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive and needs to self-isolate, or if a GP or NHS Test and Trace has advised you to do so.

On the Government website, you can find detailed instructions for who should order a PCR test.

If you don’t meet any of the PCR test’s eligibility requirements, you should order lateral flow tests to be delivered to your home instead.

However, just before Christmas, I revealed how people who did not have Covid symptoms were using PCR tests to “feel safe,” putting additional strain on already overburdened testing centers.

You have the option of ordering a PCR test to be delivered to your home or having one performed at a testing facility.

People who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible, and to use a home kit only if they are unable to reach or book a test site.

You can usually schedule a home PCR test or an appointment at a testing facility through the Government website, which will provide you with all of the necessary information for your local testing clinic.

However, after Christmas, demand for tests appears to have soared.

