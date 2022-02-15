When should I start my garden planting?

Starting a vegetable garden can be intimidating, and you might think that the best time to start is in the summer, but there’s a lot you can grow in the spring.

To survive the cold air and the final bite of winter, you must choose the right vegetables.

Vegetables can be planted at any time of year; all you have to do is choose the right season.

If you plan ahead of time, your garden will be able to provide you with all of your vegetables all year.

New crops will emerge each season, but the warmer weather is ideal for some British plants.

Six weeks before the final frost is a good time to plant seeds.

By May, if you start sowing seeds now, you could be eating fresh broccoli.

A wide range of vegetables can withstand the cooler temperatures.

They all grow well in the early spring, ready to be harvested once the weather warms up.

Some of these are instantly recognizable as British dinner table staples, and they taste even better when they’re homegrown.

The best way to get a garden started is to plan ahead and figure out what you want to grow and eat.

Examine the light in your garden as well, noting which areas receive direct sunlight and which are shadier.

If you don’t already have planting beds, dig them up and research which vegetables will thrive in that location.

Even if you’re working with an indoor vegetable patch, figure out where the sun will shine the brightest.

You can get seeds or cuttings now that you know where you want to put your plants. Seeds are more useful in this case because you can plant a large number of them.

Keep an eye out for severe frosts after you’ve planted your seeds, but they should be fine with a little watering now and then.

Some vegetables may require pruning or other special care, so check the after-care instructions for each vegetable you choose.

The Royal Horticultural Society defines a planting zone as “how hardy the climate is.”

The United Kingdom lies between H4 and H6, which means it experiences mild winters and warm summers without experiencing extreme weather.

Your zone will be closer to H6 if you live further north than if you live further south.

The zones are based on ten-year average winter temperature averages and are intended to be used as a guide.

If you live in an area with a micro climate, you may notice that your weather experience is different.