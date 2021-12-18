Find out how to order NHS Covid tests, how long test results take, and what symptoms to look for if you have Covid.

Find out when you should get a PCR test, how to order NHS Covid tests, how long it takes for test results, and what symptoms to look for if you have Covid.

As the number of people infected with Covid-19 grows, here’s what you should know about ordering a PCR test.

The government is fighting a rising tide of Covid-19 infections in the run-up to Christmas, which has resulted in increased restrictions in recent weeks.

The emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant prompted these restrictions, which include a return to self-isolation rules, the wearing of face masks, and the return to working from home.

Because infections are expected to rise in the coming weeks, many people will be required to get tested if they have any symptoms or have been contacted by NHS Track and Trace.

Everything you need to know about PCR tests, including how to use them and when to use them, is included in this guide.

You should get a PCR test if you have symptoms of Covid-19, even if they are minor.

The following are some of the symptoms and signs to look out for:

If one of the following applies to you, you should get a PCR even if you don’t have any symptoms:

If you’ve had a positive PCR test within the last 90 days, don’t get another until you’ve done the following:

People can test positive for 90 days after contracting the infection, even if they show no symptoms.

However, just because you test positive in the weeks that follow doesn’t mean you’re infected.

Because PCR tests are designed to detect viral genetic material in the body and can detect only a few viral fragments, this is the case.

This is due to the fact that viral RNA fragments can persist in our bodies long after the virus has been eliminated.

If your test is positive after a PCR retest within 90 days of your initial illness, gov.uk suggests conducting a clinical risk assessment to see if reinfection is a possibility and if further action, such as isolation, is required.

You can have a PCR test kit delivered to your home or make an appointment for testing at a walk-in or drive-through location.

Using the gov.uk website, you can easily order one.

If you are having problems or are unable to use the online service, dial 119.

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., phone lines are open.

If other members of your family are exhibiting symptoms or have been contacted by NHS Track and Trace, you should contact them as soon as possible.

