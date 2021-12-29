When the cops pull you over, why do they touch the back of your vehicle?

When the cops pull you over, why do they touch the back of your car?

During a routine traffic stop, police officers frequently inquire about a driver’s license and registration.

An officer touching the back of a driver’s taillight is a practice that many people are unaware of.

There are a variety of reasons why police officers in the United States touch a vehicle’s taillight when pulling a driver over.

Before most police vehicles had cameras installed on the dashboards, tapping the taillight was a way for officers to leave behind evidence of the encounter, according to Law Dictionary.

The officer’s interaction with the driver could be traced back to the fingerprints left on the vehicle if something happened to him during the traffic stop.

Even if there is no video evidence of a crime, this would assist other police officers in tracking down a missing officer.

“When law enforcement officers conduct a traffic stop, there are plenty of procedures that need to be followed, not only for the safety of the violator, but also for the safety of that officer,” Trooper Steve Montiero told News 6.

“Proving that the officer was with that car is one of those things.”

As a result, when officers approach a vehicle, they touch its back.”

An officer may also tap the taillight to startle the driver.

When officers pull people over, they may encounter dangerous situations, as some drivers may have illegal substances or prohibited items in their vehicles, such as guns, ammunition, or drugs.

If the driver has anything illegal in the vehicle, he or she will naturally try to hide it before the officer approaches the window.

One of the reasons cops touch taillights is to startle anyone inside.

The driver is likely unprepared for the tap, which causes him or her to come to a halt, giving the officer more time to observe what the driver is attempting to conceal.

If an officer believes they are in a dangerous situation when pulling you over, they may touch the backend of your vehicle on their way to your window to ensure the trunk is locked.

This method ensures that no one is hiding in the trunk and is able to escape.

“It may sound crazy, but you want to make sure no one is about to jump out of the trunk and that it’s properly secured,” Trooper Montiero explained.