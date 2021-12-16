When the mother of David Fuller’s youngest victim confronts Morgue Monster, she breaks down and tells him, “You raped my baby.”

As she confronts Morgue Monster, the mother of David Fuller’s youngest victim sobs, telling him, “You raped my baby.”

As she confronted the twisted double murderer, the heartbroken mother of morgue monster David Fuller’s youngest victim broke down in tears in court.

During his time working in hospital mortuaries, sick necrophiliac Fuller sexually assaulted over 100 women and young girls.

In two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987, Electrican Fuller, 67, stabbed and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, before sexually assaulting them.

Fuller, also known as the ‘Bedsit Killer,’ defiled and abused hundreds of bodies while working in NHS hospitals in Kent and Tunbridge Wells.

Fuller initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the deaths of Ms Knell and Ms Pierce, but days into his trial, he admitted to murdering the two women.

He also admitted to 51 other charges, including 44 charges involving 78 victims, three of whom were children aged nine and two of whom were children aged sixteen.

Sexual penetration of a corpse, possession of an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse, and taking indecent images of children are just a few of them.

For his heinous crimes, Judge Cheema-Grubb QC is expected to sentence him to life in prison today.

Fuller sat with his head bowed as relatives’ victim impact statements were read. He was dressed in a grey prison tracksuit.

His youngest victim was nine years old, and her brave mother bravely stood up in court to confront the sick predator.

As she spoke to the court, she sobbed, and the double murderer gave her a quick glance before dropping his head.

“David, I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but I’m forced to because of what you did in the mortuary,” she said in a statement.

“I’m afraid I don’t have much to say.”

What I can say is that my lovely daughter was the kindest person I’d ever met, and I’d never met anyone like her before.

“She laughed, was happy, and grateful in life in her short 9 years.”

Nothing you’ve done will ever be able to change that.

“My daughter died from a cold-related complication.”

My life has been a series of events, with the sole purpose of caring for my son.

“I want you to know how much this has hurt me and my family.

The cops came to my door out of nowhere to tell me what had happened to her.

“She couldn’t say no to a filthy old man abusing her body because she was my baby, but she would have.”

“I was always vigilant about informing her about sexual abuse, and she was aware that the world was full of disgusting people and rape.”

“It was a case of rape, and…

