When the Olympics were canceled

Due to an epidemic, OJ from Tokyo have been postponed for a year. What could have been worse. Because since their inception, one hundred and twenty-four years ago, the Games have already been canceled three times.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games had to be postponed. The news was confirmed last month by the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee. The Games will therefore not take place in 2020, but probably in the summer of 2021 at the latest.

“In the current situation and on the basis of the information sent by theWHO today the president of CIO and the Japanese Prime Minister concluded that in order to safeguard the health of athletes, all those associated with the preparation of the Olympic Games and members of the international community, the Games of the XXXIIe Olympiad in Tokyo had to be rescheduled after 2020 but no later than summer 2021, the responsible authorities said in a statement after a conference call.

As leaders have recognized, the Games the Olympic Games in Tokyo could be a sign of hope for the planet in these difficult times and the Olympic flame the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world is today. It was therefore decided that the Olympic flame would remain in Japan. It was also agreed that the name of the Games would not change and would always be: Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. ”

Tokyo was done with preparations when the virus began to spread around the world. After months of arguing that the event would take place as planned, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eventually backed down and admitted that it was inevitable to postpone it since it could not take place under conditions ideal.

War as the primary cause for cancellation or postponement

However, this is not the first time that the Games have been postponed, or even deleted. Starting with the VIe The 1916 Olympiad, which was scheduled to take place in Berlin, but was purely and simply canceled due to the First World War. The winter of that same year, for the first time, a week of sporting events was scheduled, with speed and figure skating, ice hockey and skiing, which in 1924 led to the first OJ winter in Chamonix.

Twenty years later, Berlin is catching up by styling Barcelona on the post and getting to organize the OJ in the summer of 1936, notorious for serving as a propagandist showcase for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The curse of Japan

By a cruel irony of fate, Tokyo has already experienced not a postponement, but a cancellation. In 1940, Japan was to host both the Sapporo Winter Games and the summer Olympiad in its capital. Tokyo had won over Barcelona, ​​Rome and Helsinki and was on the verge of becoming the first non-Western city to orchestrate the event since its re-creation in 1896, but all of the Games were canceled due to the start of the Second Sino-Japanese War (from 1937). Helsinki was then responsible for organizing the Games, which were definitively abolished with the outbreak of hostilities in Europe in 1939-1940. Tokyo will have to wait until 1964 for OJ summer and Sapporo 1972 for winter.

Thirty-six years after having already organized them, London should have been the city of the following Summer Games, those of 1944, but the Second World War continued to rage. However, London, which had beaten Rome, Detroit, Lausanne, Athens, Budapest, Helsinki and Montreal during the selection in 1939, was awarded those of 1948, three years after the end of the conflict. The Italian city of Cortina d’Ampezzo, it had to take care of the winter edition of 1944. It had to wait twelve more years to have this honor, after Saint-Moritz (1948) and Oslo (1952 ).

OJ tragic in 1972 and 1996

Without going as far as canceling or postponing, other Games have gone through difficult times.

Like those in Munich in 1972, the scene of a bloody tragedy when the Palestinian Black September terrorist group took eleven members of the Israeli delegation hostage, before executing them at the same time as a West German police officer. In an attempt to free the hostages, which went wrong, five of the eight terrorists were killed by the police. The last three were eventually captured, but were released on a hostage exchange after an hijacked airliner. After thirty-four hours of suspension and a ceremony in memory of the victims, competitions have resumed. As for the surviving members of the Israeli delegation, they withdrew and left Munich.

Finally, the XXVIe Olympiad, in Atlanta, in 1996, is bereaved by a bomb attack using a homemade bomb that leaves two dead and one hundred and eleven injured, but which could have been even more deadly if the explosive had not been discovered by security officer Richard Jewell [un temps soupçonné d’être le poseur de la bombe]. It was not until 2003 that a certain Eric Rudolph confessed to having committed the attack. He was sentenced to life.

Ben burrows

Read the original article