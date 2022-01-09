When the police woke me up, my husband had been engaged to someone else and was being arrested for her murder.

When the cops woke me up, my husband had been engaged to someone else and was being arrested for her murder.

A WOMAN has described how cops woke her up in the middle of the night to inform her that her husband was engaged to another woman and was being investigated for her murder.

When cops arrived at the family home in the middle of the night to arrest her husband James Addie, 56, for murdering his mistress, Melanie Addie said her “mind was boggled.”

Addie, a corrections officer in Missouri, had been having an affair with Molly Watson, 35, for seven years.

Molly’s body was discovered outside her car in Monroe County on April 27, 2018, three days before she was to marry Addie, with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

In July of last year, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Melanie told 2020, a primetime news show in the United States, “It was just mind-boggling.”

It didn’t make any sense at all.

“It just didn’t feel right.”

“This was not the life I had planned for myself.”

Throughout their marriage, the mother of two claimed Addie had been “selfish, controlling, and intimidating,” but she had no idea he was living a double life or capable of murder.

“He would get off work at 3 p.m…. and usually he would get home at 5 p.m., and I would say, ‘Why are you always so late?'” she recalled.

“There’d be a debate there.”

He refused to divulge any information to me.”

After unearthing photos of the two on vacation at the family home, Melanie discovered that Addie had gone on two trips with Molly without her knowledge.

Addie “seemed like he always did” on the day of Molly’s death, she said, and had told her he was going out to see a friend before returning home.

But she got the shock of her life when cops knocked on her front door looking to arrest her husband half way through the night.

Prosecutors claimed that during Addie’s trial, the cold-blooded killer told Molly that Melanie was his ex-wife and that she had died in a car accident.

They claim Addie killed her after discovering he was lying.

“Forensic searches of Molly’s phones indicated that the day before she was murdered, she was looking for Melanie Addie’s obituary,” prosecutor Talley Smith told the show.

Melanie filed for divorce two weeks after Addie was arrested for the first time.

“He had always been harsh with me about how a wife should act and how life should be, and then he did this,” she explained.

Is it OK that he had an affair?

“We’d finished.”

Melanie has since received an apology from Addie, but…

