When the UK travel ban begins and why the Covid rules were announced, Germany travel restrictions are explained.

Following the UK’s designation as an ‘area of variants of concern,’ only a limited number of people, including German nationals and residents, are permitted to enter the country as of Monday, December 20.

In an effort to slow the spread of Omicron, Germany has become the latest European country to prohibit all tourists from visiting the United Kingdom.

“The spread of Omicron in the UK is very evident,” German ministers said in a statement.

We need to stop the spread for as long as we can and slow it down as much as we can.”

Germans and those with residency rights in Germany are exempt from the travel ban.

Transferring through a German airport is also exempt from the ban.

The following is the complete list of exemptions:

German nationals or those with a permanent address and right of abode in Germany.

Spouses, life partners who share a home, minor children, and, in the case of minor children, their parent or parents are all included.

All permitted travellers from the United Kingdom aged 12 and up arriving in Germany must test negative with a PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours or 24 hours before entering Germany.

Regardless of vaccination status, all travellers must quarantine for 14 days and complete a digital registration.

In Germany, 339 infections per 100,000 people were reported in the last seven days.

In the United Kingdom, 810 infections per 100,000 people have been reported in the last seven days, with the number continuing to rise.

Anyone planning a trip to Germany should contact their tour operator, airline, or hotel to request a refund or date change.

If your trip is not Atol-protected, or if your flights or accommodations do not offer a refund or rebooking policy, you may be able to get a refund on your travel insurance if it covers you for Covid-related border closures.

You are not entitled to a refund if your flight is not cancelled, but most airlines will provide you with the option.

