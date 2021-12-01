When they aren’t working or doing chores, workaholic Brits have only SEVEN hours a week to themselves.

According to a new survey, Britons expect to be able to slow down at the age of 43, after living a ‘fast-paced’ life for just under 25 years.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, the average adult has only seven and a half hours of free time per week – just over an hour per day – when they are not working, doing chores, or checking things off their to-do list.

More than half (56%) say it’s difficult to slow down because they have bills to pay, while 15% blame their daily commute.

More than one-fifth (22%) admit to being bad at carving out time for themselves, despite the fact that 62% recognize the importance of doing so.

“We know it’s not easy to start living life slowly, but it’s important we recognize how and when to take time out to savor moments,” said Ross O’Hara, master brewer at Abbot Ale, which commissioned the survey.

“We were surprised to learn that the average Brit expects to slow down in their mid-40s, given that this is a busy time for many people.”

“However, for some, slowing down, enjoying family life, and savoring life’s pleasures may appear to be a radical departure from nights in clubs in their twenties.”

Slow-moving Brits say their lives are 53 percent better than they were when they were always on the go.

However, more than one-third of respondents believe that since the majority of lockdown restrictions have been lifted, they have returned to a more fast-paced lifestyle.

And 39% admit to being envious of those who get to savor the small pleasures in life by slowing down.

“As I get a little older, I’m trying to slow down,” said Jeff Stelling, a TV host and journalist who has teamed up with Abbot Ale to spread the slow down message.

“Life is still hectic, but I want to take pleasure in simple pleasures like a dog walk, a round of golf, or, most importantly, a good pint.”

“Cheers to those who can slow down a little faster than I can.”

1. Take a walk

2. Take in some fresh air

3. Pick up a book to read

4. Take in some music

5. Have a meal with a friend.

6. Plant some flowers or vegetables

7. Prepare a tasty dish

Have a beer or a glass of wine.

9. Participate in sports.

10. Visiting the local pub