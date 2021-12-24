When to reheat Christmas dinner and what recipes to make

How long does leftover turkey keep in the fridge? When should Christmas dinner be reheated, and what recipes should you make?

Leftover turkey is as common as Christmas dinner itself, so here’s how to get the most bang for your buck.

Christmas dinner is always a highlight of the day, but whether you’re the head chef who prepared it or simply stuffed yourself with it, everyone is exhausted once it’s over.

Here are a few recipes to use up leftovers, whether you’re simply reheating or putting something new together.

Leftover turkey is a must-have.

Allow the turkey to cool before covering and storing it in the refrigerator after the meal is finished.

The turkey will keep for three to four days in the refrigerator.

Once covered and refrigerated, the turkey can be reheated at any time up to three or four days.

However, only reheat it once.

Casserole of turkey

Chop the onions finely, shred the turkey, dice the apple, and prepare the roasted vegetables.

In a casserole dish, fry the onion and apple in the oil until soft.

Stir in the sage, flour, mustard, and honey for one minute.

Bring to a low boil, then add the turkey and roasted vegetables.

Cover and continue to cook for another 15 minutes, or until the turkey is thoroughly heated.

curry with turkey

Shred the turkey, slice the vegetables, and grate the garlic and ginger.

In a deep pan, cook the onions and peppers in the oil for five minutes with the lid on.

Mix in the spices and cook for another two minutes on low heat.

Bring the turkey, tomatoes, and coconut milk to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook for another ten minutes, or until the turkey is thoroughly cooked.

Serve alongside rice.

Salad wraps with turkey

Microwave for 20 seconds to warm up the tortillas.

With a tablespoon, spread sour cream across each.

Grate the cheese, shred the turkey, and dice the sweet potatoes before adding them to each wrap with the lettuce.

Serve with a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Sandwich made of turkey

Cook the bacon in a pan.

Grill the turkey, cranberry sauce, and brie until the cheese melts.

Serve with the remaining rye slice, bacon, and spinach on top.

