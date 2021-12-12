When to watch the Geminid meteor shower as it lights up the night sky

Stargazers should dress warmly and bring a chair because the best viewing will be in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Geminid meteor shower is set to light up the skies, and stargazers will be treated to a heavenly host of shooting stars.

The celestial show, which can be seen every December and was first observed in 1862, will peak in the early hours of Tuesday morning, possibly around 2 a.m.

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, “for the best conditions, you want to find a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution,” “the meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, so it’s good to be in a wide-open space where you can scan the night sky with your eyes.”

Meteors are pieces of debris that enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per second, vaporizing and producing the light streaks we call meteors.

Geminids are extremely bright, move at a moderate pace, and are unusual in that they are multicolored, with mostly white, some yellow, and a few green, red, and blue hues.

Every year, they are thought to become more intense.

The presence of traces of metals such as sodium and calcium, which also make fireworks colorful, contributes to these colors.

At its peak, it is known to produce over 100 meteors per hour, but factors such as light pollution may mean that fewer are visible.

Although the Geminids appear to radiate from the near bright star Castor in Gemini, the actual source is a stream of debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making it one of the few major showers not to be caused by a comet.

Particles as small as a grain of sand can cause some of the light streaks seen in the sky.

The Geminids are visible without binoculars or a telescope, so no binoculars or a telescope are required.

However, they should bring a comfortable chair and warm clothing, as “hunting for meteors is a waiting game,” according to the Royal Observatory.

It also advises night sky watchers to avoid looking directly at the shower because this can reduce the number of people who see it.

