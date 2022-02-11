When was Nelson Mandela released from prison and why was he imprisoned?

Nelson Mandela went to prison for what reason, and when did he come out?

NELSON MANDELA was a world-famous statesman who led South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.

He led an essentially peaceful revolution to liberate his country from racial division, which culminated in his release from prison in 1990 and his election as the first president of a democratic South Africa in the post-apartheid election of 1994.

Mandela moved towards a confrontation with state power that would change his own and his country’s fate, first as a lawyer, then as an activist, and finally as a guerrilla leader.

The late 1950s and early 1960s in South Africa were a time of increasing turbulence, as African nationalists allied with the South African Communist Party fought apartheid.

The ANC, led by Mandela, launched an armed struggle in response to the use of force against protestors.

In 1956, he was apprehended and charged with treason.

Mandela was acquitted after a five-year trial.

However, the ANC had been outlawed by this point, so Mandela embarked on a clandestine trip to seek assistance from other African countries emerging from colonial rule.

In 1962, however, he was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison.

Further sabotage charges resulted in a life sentence with a minimum of 27 years in prison.

Following the sentencing, there were pro-Mandela protests in the United Kingdom, as well as a global petition calling for his release, which was delivered to the UN Secretary General.

Sunday, February 11, 1990, was a day that rocked the world.

After 27 years in prison, Nelson Mandela was released unconditionally.

He walked free with his then-wife Winnie, and was driven 40 miles to Cape Town by Rose Sonto of the African National Congress (ANC).

Thousands of supporters lined the road.

On the balcony of City Hall, he addressed a crowd of 50,000 people, thanking “millions of my compatriots and those in every corner of the globe who have tirelessly campaigned for my release.”

At the age of 95, he died on December 5, 2013.

Despite a worldwide movement calling for his release, Mandela spent the last 27 years of his life in prison, right up until apartheid ended.

On June 12, 1964, he was given a life sentence, and on February 11, 1990, he was released.

For the first 18 years of his life, Mandela was imprisoned on Robben Island, a former leper colony.

He was transferred to Pollsmoor Prison, just outside of Cape Town, in 1982, and later to the Victor Verster Prison.

Oliver Tambo, who had been exiled for a long time, launched a “Free Nelson Mandela” campaign in 1980.

In 1984, the Specials, a British ska band, released the single Free Nelson Mandela, which went on to…

