When was RayRay Powell discovered, and who is he?

When and where was RayRay Powell discovered?

A MINNEAPOLIS family is relieved after their 1-year-old son was found less than two hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

He was reportedly inside a running SUV at the time of his kidnapping.

RayRay Powell, a one-year-old Minneapolis baby, made national headlines in January 2022 when he went missing.

Soon after he was kidnapped in a stolen SUV, an Amber Alert was issued, but it was canceled about an hour later after he was found.

RayRay’s mother told police that she left him in the car for a brief moment near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street, according to CBS.

There isn’t much information about the tike other than his age and backstory.

RayRay was discovered on January 7, 2022, after authorities responded to a hang-up call around 6:30 p.m. local time at a home on the 6500 block of 84th Court North.

“That’s what we were hoping for and praying for,” said Muhammad Abdul-Ahad, a member of the violence intervention team.

“Just stop and think for the young kids out there,” he added.

“Thinking isn’t harmful.”

Make wise decisions rather than rash ones.”

The case is still being investigated, and authorities are still looking for the person who stole the car.

Amber Alerts are almost always issued when children go missing in order to locate them as quickly as possible with the help of the public.

Amber Alerts assist law enforcement in notifying broadcasters and state transportation vehicles so that messages containing information about the case can be sent out.

Amber Alerts are frequently sent to users’ phones, as well as appearing on lottery websites, digital billboards, Internet Ad exchanges, Internet Service Providers, and search engines.

According to the Amber Alert website, the system “was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then brutally murdered.”

Over 1,000 children have reportedly been successfully recovered using the Amber Alert system as of November 2021.