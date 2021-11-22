What year was the first Thanksgiving, and who made it a national holiday?

After centuries of feasting by New World colonists, THANKSGIVING became a national holiday in the nineteenth century.

During the darkest and bloodiest period in US history, this commemorative day became a holiday.

In November of 1621, colonists from Plymouth, England, and Native Americans in the New World shared a three-day feast.

However, neither the feast nor the national holiday were named after it.

Despite this, according to History.com, the meal did not include desserts such as pies or cakes due to the Pilgrims’ dwindling supplies on the Mayflower.

As a result, Native American techniques were most likely used to prepare the dishes.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday during the Civil War.

President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving Day a holiday in order to “commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife” and to “heal the nation’s wounds.”

Thanksgiving was declared by Abraham Lincoln to be celebrated on the last Thursday of November each year.

From 1863 until President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the Thanksgiving holiday from the last Thursday in November to the penultimate Thursday in November in order to boost retail sales during the Great Depression, this Thanksgiving holiday was observed in accordance with Lincoln’s proclamation.

However, due to strong opposition from supporters of Lincoln’s first proclamation, President Roosevelt was forced to reverse his decision in 1941.

As a result, Roosevelt had to reluctantly sign a bill declaring Thanksgiving to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

Several Americans have strayed from the religious significance of Thanksgiving in the twenty-first century, focusing instead on cooking and sharing meals.

Turkey has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, despite the fact that it is unclear whether turkey was served at the first feast with Native Americans in 1621.

Turkey has become such a Thanksgiving staple that the National Turkey Federation estimates that nearly 90% of Americans eat turkey on this day.

Sarah Josepha Hale was known for writing the children’s poem Mary Had a Little Lamb, as well as lobbying for Thanksgiving to be declared a national holiday.

The well-known writer and editor observed the holiday on a regular basis and urged many leaders to make it an official one.

Thanksgiving was mentioned in her 1827 novel Northwood: A Tale of New England.

Hale, who aided in the founding of Vassar College in New York, lived nearly a century before dying in 1879.

Her final message to President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of State James Buchanan

