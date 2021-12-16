When will Boris Johnson make his announcement today? When can you watch the next Covid update live and what can you expect?

When will Boris Johnson make his announcement today? When can you watch the next Covid update live and what should you expect?

On Wednesday, December 15th, Boris Johnson will be joined by Professor Chris Whitty and Dr Nikki Kanani for the next Covid update.

Boris Johnson will make his next Covid announcement this afternoon, just a day after facing an unprecedented Tory backlash over new Omicron-related restrictions.

On Tuesday evening, nearly 100 Tory backbenchers voted against the extension of Covid passport restrictions, with the measures only passing thanks to Labour MPs’ support.

New face mask rules and self-isolation guidelines are among the Plan B restrictions, which were implemented in advance of the holiday season to combat the new strain.

In today’s address, Mr Johnson is expected to focus on the most recent efforts to expand the booster vaccine roll-out – here’s when you can watch it live.

The Prime Minister, who had a difficult PMQs session earlier in the day, will hold his next Covid press conference on Wednesday, December 15 at 5.00pm.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England’s Medical Director of Primary Care, will join Mr Johnson in Downing Street.

This page will have a live stream, as well as BBC News and Sky News, where you can watch the action.

BBC News is available on the BBC iPlayer, and Sky News is available on YouTube.

Mr Johnson is expected to give an update on the Covid booster jab rollout, which was extended this week.

The Prime Minister announced over the weekend that an emergency vaccination campaign would be launched to prevent a “tidal wave” of Omicron infections.

He promised that Jabs are now being distributed around the clock in an effort to deliver the third dose, with everyone over the age of 18 in England being invited for the booster starting this week.

Following Mr Johnson’s announcement, an avalanche of people attempted to book their booster shots, causing the NHS website to go down and forming long lines at walk-in clinics across England.

There’s a lot of focus there.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today? When to watch the next Covid update live and what to expect