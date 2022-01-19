When will Boris Johnson make his announcement today? When will the Plan B restrictions be lifted?

When will Boris Johnson make his announcement today? When will the Plan B restrictions end?

Following Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson is expected to outline his plans to remove Covid restrictions in the House of Commons today.

England’s Plan B Covid restrictions will be lifted next week, according to Boris Johnson.

The move comes as he tries to rally support from Tory backbenchers amid reports that a no-confidence vote could be imminent.

The peak of the Omicron wave has passed in the United Kingdom, with cases falling precipitously in the last week.

Over the last seven days, just under 674,000 people tested positive, down 39% from the previous week.

Ministers now appear ready to lift the restrictions imposed in December in response to Omicron’s appearance.

That means he’ll most likely address the House of Commons at 12:45 p.m.

He may hold a televised press conference later this evening, but nothing has been confirmed.

If he does, he will almost certainly be grilled by reporters about his future as the Downing Street party scandal mounts.

The Commons statement will be streamed live on this page.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament, which you can watch on TV or online via BBC iPlayer.

Sky News will also have coverage, which you can watch live on YouTube.

A televised press conference by the Prime Minister will be broadcast on both BBC News and Sky News.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm that Plan B restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, January 26th, as scheduled by law.

If necessary, the rules can be renewed, but Mr Johnson appears to have decided against it.

People are being told to work from home as much as possible under Plan B rules, and they must continue to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation unless exempted.

