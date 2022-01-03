When will Boris Johnson make his next announcement? When can we expect a Covid update after the Plan B restrictions are reviewed?

When is Boris Johnson going to make his next announcement? When can we expect a Covid update after the Plan B restrictions have been reviewed?

England has kept its Plan B Covid measures in place until 2022, while the rest of the UK tightened restrictions after Christmas.

Three weeks after they were announced in response to the spread of the new Omicron variant, England’s Plan B Covid restrictions will be reviewed this week.

While Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all tightened their regulations shortly after Christmas in response to rising coronavirus case rates, Boris Johnson has resisted announcing new rules so far.

Instead, ahead of the review in the first week of January, the Prime Minister urged people in England to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a “prudent and sensible” manner.

Here’s when the next major update on Plan B restrictions will be released, as well as how likely it is that England will follow the rest of the UK in tightening its Covid restrictions.

Plan B measures will be reviewed this week, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirming that the Cabinet will meet on Wednesday, January 5 to discuss the restrictions.

Following the return of Parliament from recess on Wednesday, Sajid Javid is expected to update MPs on the review’s findings with a Commons statement.

Such addresses have previously been preceded by a separate Downing Street press conference, so an announcement from the Prime Minister on January 5th appears likely.

During the pandemic, press conferences and major updates have tended to occur in the early evening, around 5 p.m.

You can watch the next announcement live on BBC News and Sky News on TV, as well as on BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream, whenever the Prime Minister’s next address is confirmed.

Mr Johnson’s most recent major press conference took the form of a video message (rather than a full press conference) on Tuesday, December 21, when he confirmed that no new restrictions would be imposed before Christmas Day.

The PM then delivered a New Year’s message to the nation, urging unvaccinated people to make getting their Covid booster shot a New Year’s resolution because it is “far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary.”

Due to the ongoing uncertainty over, it appears increasingly likely that any further restrictions will be postponed once more.

