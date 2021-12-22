When will Channel 4’s The Greatest Snowman air, and who will star in it?

Later this week, Channel 4 will air a festive one-off special.

Sue Perkins, the comedian and presenter, is back on our screens to host a new competition show with five celebrities, a lot of snow, and plenty of competition.

In The Greatest Snowman, a group of celebrities will travel to an Alpine resort to compete in an epic snow sculpture challenge.

Channel 4 gave viewers a sneak peek into the new competition format on Tuesday (December 21), revealing which celebrities will compete and the scale of the sculptures they will need to create.

The clip showed the celeb contestants transforming giant blocks of snow and ice into extraordinary creations that will be judged.

The following is everything you need to know about Channel 4’s one-off special:

The Greatest Snowman is a one-off special that will premiere on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24).

The line-up includes five well-known figures who will compete to carve their best snow sculptures and impress the judges, with Sue Perkins presiding over the competition.

The following people have been invited to participate in the show:

The contestants are seen in full winter gear, including bobble hats and gloves, as they are presented with their massive blocks of ice and snow as snow falls around them in the new trailer.

Dani Dyer can be heard exclaiming, “There are no instructions!” as she stares at the massive block in front of her that is almost twice her size.

Meanwhile, Johnny Vegas can be seen yelling, “I’m having the time of my life!” from across his block.

As they pull crackers around a table in their festively decorated log cabin, the celebrities appear to have had the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas meal.

The celebrities will compete in three challenges involving “thousands of tonnes of snow and giant blocks of crystal-clear ice.”

They’ll be aided by a team of experienced sculptors, engineers, and snow builders as they carve and build structures to impress the three judges.

The final round will be an “ultimate snowy challenge,” in which the celebrities will attempt to build ‘The Greatest Snowman’ using everything they’ve learned in previous rounds.