When will Covid be over? How long will the pandemic last in the UK, and will there be another lockdown?

Ministers from the government have repeatedly stated that the pandemic is ‘not over,’ urging people to continue taking precautions such as testing on a regular basis.

For almost two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has been an unwelcome part of our lives.

In January 2020, the virus was discovered.

Many people thought it was a minor issue affecting only the Chinese province of Wuhan at the time.

But it didn’t take long for the word to spread.

Before Boris Johnson announced the first UK lockdown on March 23, Italy was the first European country to experience the full effects of coronavirus.

Since then, the country has been subjected to two lockdowns, one of which occurred over Christmas, but the vaccine’s introduction has allowed for a return to relative freedom.

The most pressing question is when the pandemic will be declared permanently over.

Here are the opinions of experts and politicians.

They have not, however, given any indication of when Covid will be completed.

I understand that the government expects the pandemic to last at least another year.

“Sources told me there are three working scenarios in Whitehall for how the last months, or even years, of the pandemic might unfold – optimistic, middle, and pessimistic – depending on the ongoing effectiveness of vaccines, new antiviral treatments, and the threat of new variants and surges of cases in the UK and other countries,” Policy Editor Jane Merrick reports.

In the best-case scenario, the pandemic would become endemic between now and 2023, with testing, vaccines, and antivirals helping to keep it under control.

There would be no undue strain on the NHS as a result.

Between 2023 and 2024, in the middle scenario, the pandemic would become an endemic.

Covid would increase winter pressures for the next two years, but not for the rest of the year, under this scenario.

The government believes this is the most likely scenario, according to sources.

The worst-case scenario, in which vaccines lose their effectiveness and antivirals fail, is considered highly unlikely.

Lockdowns would be reinstated until 2026 at the earliest.

