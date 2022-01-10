When will Covid become endemic? What does the end of the UK pandemic mean?

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, suggested that the UK could be “one of the first major economies” to make the transition from pandemic to endemic.

On Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, the former vaccines minister made the comments while discussing the growing pressure to reduce self-isolation for positive Covid-19 tests from seven to five days.

This reduction would be in part to aid essential services, such as the NHS, which have been plagued by Covid-related staff absences since the Omicron variant’s spread.

Mr Zahawi had said he thought the idea was “helpful,” but he later warned of the dangers of reducing the isolation period by another two days.

“I hope we will be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic,” he said in a Sky interview.

“And then deal with it for as long as it stays with us, whether it’s five, six, seven, or ten years.”

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Education, said that any relaxation of restrictions must be guided by science, but that “the sooner the better.”

“There are other coronaviruses that are endemic and with which we live,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Viruses tend to develop in a way that makes them less harmful but more widespread.”

“So, guided by science, we can look forward to the gradual lifting of restrictions, and I believe the sooner the better for all of us.”

It’s “probably too early to say” when the coronavirus pandemic will become endemic, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman.

“Certainly, our expectation is that at some point, that is where we will get to,” he added.

“We are seeing early signs of cases declining in England, and indeed, hospital admissions are beginning to decline, but it is still too early to draw any conclusions.”

In November, however, government sources told me that the pandemic would not be declared over for at least another year.

The effectiveness of vaccines, new antiviral treatments, and new variants, they said, would all play a role in the transition.

