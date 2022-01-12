When will France open its borders to the United Kingdom? The travel ban is explained, as well as the latest information on when restrictions will be lifted.

When will France open its borders to the United Kingdom? The travel ban is explained, as well as the latest information on when the restrictions will be lifted.

After more than three weeks of restrictions, France plans to lift the ban on tourists from the United Kingdom’very soon,’ according to a French MP.

According to a French MP, France is planning to ease travel restrictions for British visitors in the coming days.

Alexandre Holroyd, a member of the French National Assembly, stated that “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon.”

After the ban hit ski resorts hard over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the decision to reopen will be a relief to holidaymakers and the tourism industry.

Here’s everything we know so far in the hopes that the ban will be lifted in time for the busy February half-term holidays.

According to what I’ve heard, an announcement on the travel rules could be made within hours.

The French cabinet will meet today to discuss the loosening of border restrictions at a conseil de défense sanitaire, or “health defense council.”

These are expected to include a plan to allow British tourists to return to France.

Tourists from the United Kingdom are expected to be allowed to travel again as early as this weekend.

In anticipation of the travel ban being lifted, one travel agency, Ski Line, has already begun selling ski trips departing on Saturday.

“French holidays could be back this weekend,” said the Kent-based travel company.

“We expect the French government to make an announcement on Wednesday confirming that British skiers who have been vaccinated can enter France starting on Saturday.”

Tourists have been locked out of France for more than three weeks, causing thousands of people to cancel their winter ski trips.

In response to concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, France first implemented a tourist travel ban on December 18th.

Last week, the rules were loosened to allow for some business travel for those who had a compelling reason.

Those who are currently permitted to enter France from the United Kingdom must be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

They must self-isolate for 48 hours after arriving, and then take another test.

It’s unclear whether the testing requirements will remain the same or will be relaxed.

Under France’s pass sanitaire Covid pass rules, visitors must show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent test in order to enter restaurants, bars, and other public places.

In most cases, proof of a booster jab is also required.

