When will Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial take place?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL will stand before a jury in what could be the final chapter in the heinous Jeffrey Epstein scandal for many victims.

The FBI arrested the British socialite, 59, in July 2020 at her Tucked Away home in New Hampshire.

She is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until her trial after being denied bail due to the seriousness of the crimes she is accused of and what was deemed a serious flight risk.

Maxwell has denied all of the accusations leveled against her.

Judge Alison Nathan set the date for her trial to begin on July 2, 2021.

Her trial began on November 29, 2021, and it is still going on.

Her lawyers are requesting that a judge order Epstein’s victims not to speak out, fearing that she will not receive a fair trial.

Maxwell cried when she was denied bail because she knew she could spend the rest of her life in prison, according to a victim’s lawyer.

Six charges have been leveled against her.

The socialite and ex-girlfriend of a convicted sex offender is facing felony charges, including human trafficking.

The victims have been painted as being in it for the money by Maxwell’s lawyers, who claim they are using him as a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.

Prosecutors claim she assisted Epstein in grooming girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997.

Six counts of perjury and sex trafficking charges have been filed against Maxwell:

According to the 17-page indictment, Maxwell groomed and befriended victims, normalized inappropriate behavior, was present during abuse to put victims at ease, encouraged victims to accept Epstein’s help, and encouraged victims to engage in sexual activity while participating herself.

Maxwell was at the “heart of his sex trafficking ring,” according to one accuser, Jennifer Araoz.

Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Maxwell vehemently denies all charges.

After the death of her father, media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell moved to New York in the early 1990s.

In 1992, she began dating Jeffrey Epstein, with whom she maintained a close friendship until his demise.

During the trial on December 8 and 9, the court heard that Maxwell and Epstein were dating.

Prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein were “co-conspirators” in the girls’ abuse.

The court saw photos of the couple kissing in a framed photograph that had never been seen before.

During a raid on one of Epstein’s mansions, the images were discovered.

Maxwell would fly on his private jet and live in his mansions with him…

