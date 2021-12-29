When will Good Morning Britain be back on ITV, and why isn’t it on today?

What happened to Good Morning Britain today, and when will it return to ITV?

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the early morning television staple will be off the air for an extended period.

Many people’s early morning routines include watching Good Morning Britain, but it won’t be on the breakfast menu this week.

Even on Christmas Day, a special show was put on to kick off the festivities.

However, without GMB, morning television will look a little different between Christmas and New Year.

The show has been taken off the air as part of ITV’s efforts to slow the spread of Omicron among its employees.

In the week leading up to Christmas, ITV announced that the show would be paused due to an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

“We have introduced some changes from today to protect our team both on and off-screen due to the pandemic,” a show spokesperson told Radio Times.com.

“GMB was scheduled to air from December 29 to December 31, 2021, but we have decided to give them an extended break due to the pandemic and to protect our teams.”

Covid infections have risen dramatically in the last week, with 117,093 infections reported in England on Tuesday and 9,546 people admitted to hospitals.

Sean Fletcher, a presenter on GMB, revealed in the run-up to Christmas that he had tested positive for the virus.

Presenters were also asked to do their own hair and make-up in the final few shows before Christmas, according to The Sun, in order to reduce the number of crew backstage.

In the New Year, the daily diet of news, interviews, entertainment, and weather returns.

The show will return on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at 7 a.m., according to ITV.

With Richard Madeley reportedly joining the show in the New Year, veteran presenter Susanna Reid is expected to have a new co-presenter.

He has been a strand-in presenter since 2017, but following Piers Morgan’s departure, he will now be a permanent fixture, according to The Sun.

The presenter, who hosted This Morning from 1988 to 2001, is used to early mornings.