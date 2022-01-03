When will Harry Reid’s funeral be held?

What is the date of Harry Reid’s funeral?

THE FUNERAL FOR FORMER Senator Harry Reid will take place next month.

Reid, who served in the US House and Senate for 30 years, including as majority leader from 2007 to 2015, died on December 28, 2021, at the age of 82.

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas will host a memorial service for former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on January 8th.

Senator Harry Reid will be buried next week, and former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

Reid will also lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 12, according to a joint statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Architect of the Capitol describes lying in state as an honor reserved for “government leaders and military officers” that entails placing the deceased’s casket in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

Reid died after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his wife.

According to a statement, Landra described her husband as a “devout family man and deeply loyal friend” who died peacefully surrounded by family.

When Reid had pancreatic cancer surgery in 2018, he was supposed to be nearing the end of his life. Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of any cancer.

Last summer, on the other hand, Reid revealed that he had undergone an experimental procedure and was now cancer-free.

“Senator Harry Reid was a titan of public service, fighting relentlessly for working families like his own for more than four decades,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“It is my solemn honor as House Speaker to pay tribute to Senator Harry Reid, a legendary leader, a great American, and a dear friend,” Pelosi concluded.

Reid was also regarded by Schumer as a “great American, father, husband, Senate leader, and one of history’s most devoted fighters for the people of Nevada and the poor and middle class across the country,” according to Schumer.

“Few have devoted their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” he continued.

Reid is regarded as one of “the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history,” according to President Joe Biden, who served with him in the Senate.

“And for Harry, it wasn’t about power for the sake of power,” the president explained.

“It was all about having the power to do the right thing for the people.”

Obama, 60, paid tribute to his friend and political ally, including via Twitter an emotional letter he wrote to Reid in his final days.

