When will Harry Reid’s memorial service be held?

When will Harry Reid’s funeral be held?

THE FUNERAL FOR FORMER Senator Harry Reid was held on January 8, 2022.

Reid, who served in the US House and Senate for 30 years, including as majority leader from 2007 to 2015, died on December 28, 2021, at the age of 82.

At the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, a memorial service for former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was held at 2:00 p.m. ET.

At the funeral of late Senator Harry Reid, former President Barack Obama gave the eulogy.

Reid will be laid in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 12th, according to a joint statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to the Capitol’s Architect, lying in state is an honor reserved for “government leaders and military officers” and entails placing the deceased’s casket in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

Reid died after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his wife.

According to a statement released by Landra, her husband was a “devoted family man and deeply loyal friend” who died peacefully surrounded by family.

Reid had pancreatic cancer surgery in 2018, which has one of the lowest survival rates of any cancer, just before his death.

After the health scare, he revealed he had undergone an experimental procedure and was now cancer-free.

“Senator Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It is my solemn honor as House Speaker to pay tribute to Senator Harry Reid, a legendary leader, a great American, and my dear friend,” Pelosi concluded.

Reid was also regarded as a “great American, father, husband, Senate leader, and one of history’s most devoted fighters for the people of Nevada and the poor and middle class across the country,” according to Schumer.

“Few have dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families as Harry Reid has, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” he continued.

Reid was one of “the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history,” according to President Joe Biden, who served with him in the Senate.

“It wasn’t about power for the sake of power for Harry,” the president added.

“It was about having the authority to act in the best interests of the people.”

Obama, 60, paid tribute to his friend and political ally, including via Twitter an emotional letter he wrote to Reid in his final days.

