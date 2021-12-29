In 2022, when will increased Social Security payments begin?

In 2022, when will the increased Social Security payments begin?

The Social Security Administration has released a calendar for 2022 that includes payment schedule details.

Beneficiaries born on the 1st-10th of the month, according to the calendar, will receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month starting in January.

People with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th receive benefits on the third Wednesday of each month beginning in January.

Birthdays from the 21st to the 31st of the month will be paid on the fourth Wednesday starting in January.

Supplemental Social Security payments are made on the first of every month.

The third of each month will be paid to those who received benefits before May 1997, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI.

If payments are not received on the expected date, people should wait three mailing days before contacting the agency.

COLA levels are rising.

In 2022, payments will increase by 5.9%, the largest increase in 39 years.

The cost-of-living adjustment will raise most retirees’ monthly benefits by about (dollar)92, bringing the average benefit to (dollar)1,657.

Increased Medicare Part B premiums, which will rise from (dollar)140.50 to (dollar)170.10, will offset some of the increase.

