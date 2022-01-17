When will it snow in the UK? The latest UK weather forecast and whether or not it will snow in January, according to the Met Office.

When will it snow in the UK? Check out the latest UK weather forecast to see if it will snow in January, as predicted by the Met Office.

This week, parts of the UK are expected to be hit by snow.

According to the Met Office, snow is expected in parts of the UK in the coming days.

On 1 January, the UK experienced the warmest New Year’s Day on record, with temperatures in St James’s Park in central London reaching 16.3°C (61.3°F).

The previous New Year’s Day record was set in 1916 in Bude, Cornwall, with a temperature of 15.6°C (60.1°F).

However, the unseasonably warm weather that some have been enjoying is expected to give way to colder temperatures this week, with snow possible.

Snow showers are expected across Scotland on Wednesday, with flurries near the eastern coast of England on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

Its long-range forecast for the period 31 January to 14 February also predicts snow in some parts of the country.

Temperatures in the north are expected to be above average, but the Met Office warns that colder spells are possible, with snow expected in the north.

“Some colder interludes remain possible, bringing the risk of occasional snow, most likely over northern hills,” the forecast said.

“Most parts of the UK are going to be dry this week, and there’s plenty of sunshine to enjoy as well,” said Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist. “However, overnight we’re seeing some widespread frost, with temperatures as low as -5°C in North Yorkshire and Northern Ireland last night.”

“In the more rural areas, we’re seeing some unusually cold overnight temperatures.”

“In terms of the snow threat, there will be some snow showers across Scotland on Wednesday, as well as flurries near England’s eastern coast on Thursday.”

“So, while 99 percent of the population will not see any snow, if you live in Scotland, particularly the North East, as well as the North Yorkshire Moors and parts of North East England, you may see some sleet or wet snow on Thursday.”

“Otherwise, for the rest of this week, it will be mostly dry with a few rainy showers in parts of the UK.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When will it snow? Latest UK weather forecast and if the Met Office predicts it is going to snow in January