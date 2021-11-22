When will it snow in the UK? The latest UK weather forecast map shows when the Met Office predicts winter weather will arrive.

When will it snow in the UK? Check out the latest UK weather forecast map and find out when the Met Office predicts winter will arrive.

As temperatures drop and become more wintry across the country, snow may fall on higher ground on Friday.

As the weather turns colder, snow could fall in some parts of the UK this week.

In many parts of the country, temperatures will drop below zero at night.

Here’s the latest weather forecast from the Met Office, including where snow is most likely to fall.

After a cold start, the Met Office predicts that many places will start dry on Monday, with plenty of sunshine.

The east and south-east coasts of England will experience a few showers.

In parts of northern Scotland, the weather will become milder and cloudier, with some light rain or drizzle.

On Monday night, frost and fog will set in, and Tuesday will start cloudy, but expect it to clear out in the southern parts of the day.

The weather will be “settled with fog in the southeast at first” from Wednesday to Friday.

Rain will move south, followed by sun and blustery showers, and wintry conditions in the north.

“Cloud, rain, and strong winds will likely affect many areas throughout the day on Friday 26 November,” according to the Met Office.

“In the north, some rain may fall as snow on higher ground.

Later on, sporadic showers are expected.”

Strong winds with coastal gales possible in the north-west will make it feel cold.

“As the period progresses, winds will be primarily from the north and north-west, allowing cold conditions to persist,” according to the Met Office.

“High pressure will likely sit to the south or south-west of the UK, so rain and showers will be more likely in the north, with the possibility of wintry conditions on high ground and at lower levels at times.”

The south will be more settled, with temperatures dropping below zero at night.

