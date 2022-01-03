When will it snow in the UK? The most recent UK weather forecast map shows when the Met Office predicts snow will fall in January 2022.

When will it snow in the UK? The most recent UK weather forecast map shows when the Met Office predicts snow in January 2022.

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for parts of the UK this week as temperatures drop with the start of the new year.

After a particularly warm late December, the UK began the year by breaking a series of temperature records.

On New Year’s Eve, parts of Britain were hotter than Athens, with the temperature in Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire, reaching 15.4°C, beating the previous high of 14.8°C.

On New Year’s Day, temperatures in St James’ Park, London, reached 16.2°C, breaking the previous record of 15.6°C set in 1916.

The unusually mild weather was attributed to a low-pressure system to the west of Ireland, which drew a plume of warm Atlantic air up from the south west and spread it across the country, according to the Met Office.

However, as that system moves north and east, more typical wintry conditions are expected to return in the first week of January – here’s when and where you can expect snow.

The Met Office predicts snow in parts of the UK for the first half of this week.

From midnight on Tuesday until 9.00am on Wednesday, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across most of northern Scotland.

“On Tuesday, frequent snow showers and icy stretches are expected, causing travel disruption, particularly for higher routes,” it warns.

As a result, the Met Office warns that difficult driving conditions are likely, with icy patches on untreated roads, sidewalks, and bike paths posing a risk of injury from slips and falls.

This comes after a separate yellow warning that was in effect for much of the same area from 3 p.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

High winds have been issued for the northern tip of Scotland from 10 a.m. until midnight on Tuesday.

Rain and hill snow will move south across the north of the UK on Monday, with frequent blustery and wintry showers across northern Scotland, according to the Met Office.

Showers and brighter intervals are expected in the south, while the east will be mostly dry.

The wintry weather (including hill snow) is expected to continue south overnight, with coastal gales adding to the blustry.

