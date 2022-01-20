When will Joe Manchin be up for re-election, and what is his approval rating?

When is Joe Manchin up for reelection, and what is his approval rating?

JOE Manchin is an American politician and businessman who is currently serving as the senior United States senator from the state of West Virginia.

Manchin became the Senior United States Senator from West Virginia in 2010, after a long career in politics.

Manchin, 74, was reported to have suffered another drop in approval ratings in September 2021 after rejecting Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, which had caused divisions within the Democratic Party.

In September, it was reported that he has a 42 percent approval rating in West Virginia, with a 37 percent disapproval rating.

According to a WV MetroNews West Virginia Poll from a year ago, Manchin received 44 percent approval, 44 percent disapproval, and 12 percent were undecided.

Manchin’s approval rating was 59 percent on January 4, 2022, according to the American First Policy Institute.

Manchin was re-elected to the Senate in 2018, but if he runs again, it won’t be until 2024.

On January 3, 2025, his current term will come to a close.

It’s unclear what Manchin’s future plans are at this time, but he has a few years before he has to make a decision.

Manchin was governor of West Virginia from 2004 to 2010, before being elected to the Senate.

Prior to that, from 2000 to 2004, he served as their Secretary of State.

Senator Manchin announced his opposition to Vice President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan on Sunday, December 19, 2021, effectively killing the (dollar)1.75 trillion climate bill.

To pass the bill, Democrats will need Manchin’s vote, as well as that of Vice President Kamala Harris, to break the 50-50 tie in the Senate.

“I can’t vote for it if I can’t explain it to my family and friends in West Virginia,” he said.

“And I’m afraid I won’t be able to vote to keep this bill alive.”

I’m afraid I won’t be able to.

I’ve tried everything I’m capable of.

“I’m not going to be able to make it.”

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the Build Back Better plan would extend the child tax credit until 2022, assisting families with childcare needs.

The voting bill did not pass the Senate on January 20, 2022, as expected.

When it came to voting rights, Senator Manchin voted against reforming the filibuster stipulations.

Changing current regulations to a majority-ruled Senate would fuel the “dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart,” Manchin said during the Senate’s conference.

Senator Joe Manchin is estimated to have a net worth of (dollar)5 million as of 2022, according to Ballotpedia.

He is said to earn (dollar)174,000 per year from his job…

