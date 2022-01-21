When will Mark Drakeford make his announcement today? When will the next Wales Covid update with rules easing be released?

When will Mark Drakeford make his announcement today, and when will the next Wales Covid update with rules easing be available?

Last week, the First Minister of Wales outlined how Wales will move from alert level two to alert level zero, citing the rapid decline in Covid cases across the United Kingdom.

The remaining Omicron restrictions will be lifted next week, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford, who will give an update on Wales’ Covid situation this afternoon.

Beginning today, full crowds will be permitted to attend sporting events and other outdoor events.

Here’s what you need to know about the update from the First Minister.

On Friday, January 14th, at 12.15pm, the First Minister will announce the results of this week’s Covid review.

Measures were previously reviewed every three weeks, but due to the rise of the Omicron variant, this was reduced to every week in December.

You can watch the announcement live on BBC One Wales or on BBC iPlayer.

Sky News, which has its own live YouTube feed, will also be covering the event.

The First Minister is expected to confirm next week that Wales will be moved to alert level zero, allowing for the lifting of a slew of restrictions.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen for the first time this year on Friday, January 28.

In hospitality venues, the Rule of Six, table service, and two-meter social distancing requirements will be eliminated.

Working from home will still be encouraged, but it will no longer be required.

Nightclubs, events, cinemas, concert halls, and theatres will still require the Covid pass.

Mandatory face masks and self-isolation are also expected to continue.

The three-weekly review period will be reinstated, as it was before Omicron took hold in December.

“The data and the science is saying to us that – as the modelling in Wales predicted – we appear to have passed the peak of Omicron and are coming down very quickly on the other side, and that gives us confidence that over the next two weeks we can gradually and carefully lift the level of protections we needed over the Christmas and new year period,” Mr Drakeford said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday.

It will be safe to do so from the standpoint of public health.”

