When will Mark Drakeford make his announcement? When should you watch the Wales Covid update? What should you expect from the review?

When is Mark Drakeford’s announcement? When should you watch the Wales Covid update? What should you expect from the review?

Wales is facing ‘another potentially perilous moment,’ according to First Minister Mark Drakeford, as a ‘formidable wave’ of Omicron cases is expected.

In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, Wales could announce a slew of new Covid restrictions.

This week, however, the First Minister is unlikely to announce a slew of new restrictions.

The Covid infection rate in Wales has risen to 498.9 per 100,000 people, up from 493 on Tuesday.

New data shows 2,313 new positive cases in the 24 hours leading up to 9 a.m. on December 7, bringing the total number of cases to 527,538 since the pandemic began.

The Welsh Government is expected to confirm any new restrictions that take effect later on Thursday.

Following that, the First Minister will hold a press conference on Friday at 12.15 p.m. to provide more information.

You can watch it live on BBC One Wales or catch it later on BBC iPlayer.

The Welsh government has stated that no significant restrictions will be imposed this week.

“While there is increasing concern about the omicron variant,” a spokesperson said, “we do not anticipate making significant changes to the existing regulations at this time.”

Vaccine passes for hospitality establishments are being discussed in Wales.

Large venues, such as nightclubs, large events, and cinemas and theaters, already require them.

“If we [bring in passes], it would simply be to help those businesses stay open and still attract customers through the door, because people would feel confident that everyone else in that setting was either vaccinated or had taken a lateral flow test,” the First Minister said on Sunday.

“But we haven’t made that decision yet, and we won’t make it until the day we have to, because circumstances and knowledge about the new variant are changing so quickly that you should wait until you have as much information as possible.”

“We don’t know the extent to which vaccines will provide us protection,” said Health Minister Eluned Morgan, “but we do believe they will provide us with a lot more than.”

