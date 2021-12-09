When will Mark Drakeford make his next announcement about Wales Covid, and what should we expect from the review?

When will Mark Drakeford make his next announcement about Wales Covid, and what can we expect from the review?

On Thursday, Wales will discuss the next steps in its Covid plan, with First Minister Mark Drakeford giving a press conference on Friday.

The Welsh cabinet is meeting to discuss more Covid measures to stop the Omicron variant from spreading.

The Covid infection rate has been rising over the last seven days, and it now stands at 498.9 per 100,000, up from 493 on Tuesday.

The latest data, which covers the 24 hours leading up to 9 a.m. on December 7, shows 2,313 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 527, 538.

It also shows that there have been 6,452 deaths in Wales in the last 28 days following a positive Covid test.

There are also nine Omicron variant cases – here’s what you need to know before the next review.

On Thursday, December 9th, the Welsh cabinet will meet to discuss the latest developments with the Omicron variant.

As part of the scheduled review, ministers will decide what level of restrictions Wales should face.

The government examines the current success of the vaccine roll-out and case numbers every three weeks to determine whether its advice needs to be updated.

An announcement is expected on Thursday evening, with the First Minister providing additional details at a press conference on Friday at 12.15pm.

Wales is currently on alert level zero, which is the least restrictive level, but this is expected to change.

The Welsh Government is meeting after Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that England would switch to Plan B restrictions.

From Wednesday, December 15th, the Prime Minister introduced work-from-home measures, an additional mask mandate, and the NHS Covid Pass will be required to enter indoor and outdoor venues with large crowds.

The Scottish Government has also encouraged people to work from home until mid-January, and has broadened the scope of mandatory isolation rules to include household contacts of those with Omicron.

Covid passes, which are already used for concerts, theaters, and large events, are expected to be extended to hospitality venues in Wales.

“If we [bring in passes], it would simply,” Mark Drakeford said on Sunday.

