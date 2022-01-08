When will Nicola Sturgeon make her announcement today? When should you watch the next Scotland Covid update and what should you expect?

Scotland’s self-isolation period is expected to be shortened from ten to seven days, in line with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, will give a new Covid update in the Scottish Parliament today.

On Monday, a total of 20,212 people were found to be infected with the virus, surpassing the previous high of 17,065 on New Year’s Day.

Tuesday saw a total of 17,259 new cases.

The main hope is that the period of self-isolation will be reduced from ten to seven days, as it is in the rest of the UK.

The following is what we know so far about today’s announcement.

On Wednesday, January 5th, at around 2 p.m., the First Minister will deliver a virtual address to MSPs.

She will be speaking to parliament for the first time in the new year.

Her addresses had previously arrived on Tuesdays, but this Tuesday is a bank holiday in Scotland due to the fact that the 2nd of January falls on a Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon’s announcement will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, which can be found online along with BBC News on BBC iPlayer.

The update will be broadcast live on Sky News.

It has its own YouTube channel with a live feed.

The announcement will be broadcast live on Scottish Parliament TV and the Scottish Government’s social media platforms.

For people who are fully vaccinated and test negative on lateral flows on days six and seven, the First Minister has been under pressure to reduce the self-isolation period from ten to seven days.

In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, isolation works like this.

“Scotland has the strictest self-isolation rules anywhere in the United Kingdom,” Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said.

“We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon’s dithering and delaying is continuing to have a significant impact on frontline services and the wider economy, due to the sheer numbers of people who are being forced to isolate.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s Education Secretary, has stated that restrictions are being reviewed on a regular basis.

“Although the numbers are high today, and obviously that’s a concern,” she said on Tuesday, “we’re not powerless in this, and there are things that everyone can do to ensure that the numbers stay as low as possible.”

People are already being asked to reduce their contact with the First Minister.

