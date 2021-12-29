When will Omicron reach its peak in the UK? How far has the Covid variant spread? What happened in South Africa?

According to some models, the UK peak of Omicron could occur in mid- to late-January, but this is dependent on ‘human behavior.’

In less than a month, the latest variant of the coronavirus Omicron has caused the number of cases in the United Kingdom to skyrocket.

The first cases of Omicron in the UK were reported on November 27, just three days after South Africa reported the first case.

It has quickly overtaken Delta as the most popular variant in the UK.

And, as a result of the increased transmissibility, the number of cases has increased to new highs.

According to the latest figures released on Tuesday, 129,471 people in the United Kingdom tested positive for HIV.

Is it approaching a nadir, given the rapid pace of development?

On Tuesday, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, said on the radio show BBC Good Morning Scotland that he expected Omicron cases to peak in the UK in mid- to late-January.

“The modeling suggests that the peak of the Omicron wave in the United Kingdom will be between mid and late January, possibly even pushing into February,” he said.

But, he added, “a lot depends on human behavior.”

“We might not want the peak to come early because if this is a massive wave, we might want to spread it out over a longer period so that more people get vaccinated,” he said.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, is one of the experts who believes the UK’s Omicron wave will be “sharp but brief,” with a rapid increase in cases in December followed by an equally dramatic drop.

“It will probably peak really quite quickly, and my anticipation is that it will come down faster than previous peaks,” he told the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee earlier this month.

He didn’t give a time frame for when the peak would occur, though.

Last week, Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told the Daily Mail that cases appeared to have peaked.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” he told the newspaper, “but it does appear that Omicron has slowed down.”

“Over the last few days, the numbers appear to have leveled off, if not declining.”

That Omicron, he added.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.