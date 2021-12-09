When will Plan B begin, and when will England’s new Covid restrictions be reviewed?

When will England’s new Covid restrictions take effect, and when will they be reviewed?

In the week following Boris Johnson’s announcement, the various Covid restrictions included in Plan B are being phased in.

At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson announced that England would enter Plan B Covid restrictions.

The new measures are being implemented in an attempt to combat the Omicron variant, which is still spreading in the United Kingdom.

New guidelines on face masks and working from home, as well as the introduction of Covid passes to gain access to certain venues, are among the restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Plan B restrictions, including when they’ll begin and how long they’ll last.

Plan B’s various measures are being implemented in a staggered schedule that will be completed a week after the initial announcement.

The first set of rules, requiring mandatory face coverings, will take effect on December 10th.

From Monday, December 13th, the guidance to work from home will be reinstated.

The extension of NHS Covid Pass restrictions, pending parliamentary approval, will complete the transition to Plan B on Wednesday, December 15th.

On Monday, December 13th, the measures will be presented to Parliament, and MPs will vote on the restrictions on Tuesday, December 14th.

Plan B restrictions are only in effect for six weeks.

After three weeks, the measures will be reviewed, which is expected to happen on Tuesday, January 4th.

Face coverings will be required in “most public indoor venues,” such as cinemas and theatres.

“Of course, there will be exceptions where it is impractical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing,” Mr Johnson said.

“Go to work if you have to, but work from home if you can,” the Prime Minister said of working from home.

This means that, as they did during the lockdown, employers should take steps to ensure that employees can work from home as much as possible.

Someone may be called in to work if they are unable to do their job properly from home.

Access to indoor and outdoor venues with large crowds will also require the NHS Covid Pass.

Unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people and unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people are included in this category.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

