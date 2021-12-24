When will Santa arrive in Glasgow? Follow his journey from the North Pole with live updates.

When will Santa arrive in Glasgow? Get real-time updates on his journey from the North Pole.

The big guy will be arriving in our city tonight to deliver gifts, and you can track his progress with this live tracker.

It’s Christmas Eve, and we’re counting down the minutes until Santa arrives at the gaff.

Thousands of Glaswegians will receive gifts from the big man as he slides down chimneys across our city at night.

Saint Nick will be on the horizon, waiting for us to hit the hay before he starts the backshift, while we’re wiring into the Celebrations and having a glass of wine or two.

We can also follow the man of the moment on his journey to Glasgow.

Every year on December 24, the NORAD tracker shows Santa departing from the North Pole and traveling around the world, delivering gifts to children all over the world.

It will show you where he is at any given time on that day – he travels west to New Zealand and Australia, then Japan, across Asia, and into Africa, before heading to Europe, Canada, the United States, and Central and South America.

Here’s where you and your kids can see where Santa is right now.

Text NEWS to 07899711574 and add the number to your contacts as ‘Glasgow Live’ for a daily dose of the good stuff…