When will self-isolation be abolished? When will the Covid isolation rules be abolished, and can it be brought forward?

Boris Johnson has stated that if data allows, the government hopes to move the deadline for ending Covid self-isolation forward.

Plan B restrictions will be lifted soon, allowing non-essential workers to return to work and removing the requirement to wear a face mask in enclosed spaces.

Self-isolation rules, on the other hand, are still in place, and it’s likely that it’ll be one of the last things to go – here’s what we know about when that will happen.

If you have Covid-19, the legal requirement to self-isolate is set to expire on March 24th.

Ministers, however, hope to move the date forward if data allows, according to Boris Johnson.

As the disease becomes endemic, the Prime Minister stated that the government intends to learn to “live with Covid.”

“As we return to Plan A, the House will be aware that some measures, including those on self-isolation, remain,” he told MPs on Wednesday, January 19th.

“Those who have tested positive for Covid must still self-isolate, according to the law.”

“With two negative tests on Monday, we were able to reduce the isolation period to five full days, and we’ll soon be able to eliminate the legal requirement to self-isolate completely, just as we don’t require people to isolate if they have the flu.”

“As Covid spreads, we’ll have to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people infected with the virus to be cautious and considerate of others.”

“The self-isolation regulations are set to expire on March 24, and I am not planning on renewing them.

Indeed, if the data permitted, I’d seek a vote in this House to move that date forward.”

Mr Johnson also stated that restrictions on visits to nursing homes will be eased even more, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid announcing plans “in the coming days.”

From January 27, people in England will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor public places or on public transportation, according to Mr Johnson.

All Plan B restrictions in England would be lifted on that date, according to the Prime Minister, with people no longer being advised to work from home and mandatory Covid passes being phased out.

Mr. Johnson stated in the House of Commons.

