When will snow fall in Glasgow this week, according to the Met Office’s yellow weather warning?

When will it snow in Glasgow this week, according to the Met Office’s yellow weather warning?

Another yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering Glasgow this time.

We can expect snow and ice later this week, which could cause travel delays, so dress warmly and drive carefully.

With sub-zero temperatures expected in the coming weeks, 2022 is off to a chilly start.

However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Glasgow.

The warning will be in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. on Friday, January 7, with “frequent sleet and snow showers” that could cause “difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.”

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent,” the Met Office said just before 10 a.m. this morning.

“Falling snow below this level may result in some temporary slushy accumulations, which may then freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches if the skies remain clear long enough.”

“Through Friday morning, these showers will gradually turn to rain and sleet at lower elevations before gradually easing from the west through the afternoon ahead of a rainy area and milder conditions.”

But when can we expect snow in the city?

Snow is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday (January 6) and end at 9 a.m., according to weather forecasters.

It will then resume at 9 p.m. on Thursday and run until 12 p.m. on Friday.

Today’s high will be around five degrees, and tomorrow’s low will be minus one.

So, Glasgow, as always, keep warm.

Spring will soon arrive, bringing with it warmer temperatures.