When will Storm Eunice hit the UK? Forecasts and warnings from the Met Office, with a second storm expected to follow Dudley.

When will Storm Eunice hit the UK? Forecasts and warnings from the Met Office, with a second storm following Dudley.

After several days of bad weather, Storm Eunice will make landfall on our shores on Friday.

Storms are expected to batter Britain for much of this week, indicating that winter has arrived.

On Friday, Storm Eunice is expected to hit the UK, bringing with it a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.

On Friday, Storm Eunice is expected to bring even stronger winds, with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour possible inland in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

It is also expected to rain heavily and snow.

“The next low-pressure system is likely to track across central areas of the UK on Friday,” according to a Met Office spokesperson.

Disruptive gale force winds of 60–70 mph are expected inland, causing additional damage.

“This system is also expected to bring heavy rain, with the possibility of significant snowfall in the Midlands and further north, though this will become clearer closer to the time.”

It comes after Storm Dudley, which is forecast to hit the UK’s northern half on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, strong winds will sweep across western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

These will then move eastward overnight, through Thursday morning, to northern England.

On Scotland’s exposed coasts and hills, gusts of 80-90 mph are possible, with 60-70 mph possible further inland.

The winds are expected to calm down in the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

The entire United Kingdom, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as the south of Scotland, are under a yellow storm warning for Storm Eunice.

From 12 a.m. to 9 p.m., it is in effect.

“There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a life-threatening situation, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off, and power lines brought down,” the Met Office says.

“There is a small chance that large waves and beach material thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads, and properties could cause injuries or pose a life-threatening threat.”

“In the event of damaging winds, there is a chance that power supplies and other services will be disrupted for an extended period of time.”

“There’s a sliver of a chance.”

