When will Sue Gray’s report be released, and when will the investigation into Boris Johnson and the No 10 parties be completed?

If Sue Gray’s report finds that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about his knowledge of No. 10 parties, it could be the final nail in his coffin.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is one of the most well-known politicians in the country right now, as the country waits for her report on alleged parties held at Downing Street during the lockdown.

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure as a result of the scandal, and his own MPs are revolting.

With a number of backbenchers already submitting letters in support of a no-confidence vote, he is becoming increasingly likely to face a leadership challenge.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, the Prime Minister was once again forced to publicly apologize for attending a “bring your own booze” garden party at No 10.

However, questions are now being raised about whether he misled Parliament by denying he was aware of other illegal gatherings, dubbed “wine time Fridays,” that allegedly took place weekly at Downing Street.

If Ms Gray’s report concludes that the Prime Minister was indeed aware of the gatherings, it could be the final nail in his coffin.

There is no set date for when the report will be released.

According to some reports, it could happen as soon as Friday, January 21st, while others believe it will happen next week as the controversy continues.

The lack of a specific timeline is due to the fact that the scope of the investigation grows as new allegations are made.

The inquiry’s “primary goal,” according to the Cabinet Office, is to “quickly establish a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, setting, and purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time.”

A police investigation could cause the report to be delayed if it “identifies evidence of potentially criminal behavior.”

However, the Metropolitan Police has only stated that it is in “ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to the inquiry,” and that any potential actions will have to wait until Ms Gray’s report is published.

Ms Gray has worked for the Civil Service since the 1970s, with the exception of a brief period in the late 1980s when she ran a pub in Newry, Northern Ireland.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When is Sue Gray’s report due? Latest on when inquiry into Boris Johnson and No 10 parties will be published